Letter: Trump wants Americans vaccinated first

President Trump is under fire for suggesting that Americans should be at the front of the Covid vaccination queue. He believes that our country’s world leadership in developing effective vaccines at record speed and at significant U.S. taxpayer investment will greatly assist our ability to help other countries.
When we fly, the flight attendant says, “Should the cabin lose pressure, oxygen masks will drop. Please place the mask over your own face before assisting others.”
America is the adult in the world’s airplane cabin.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
