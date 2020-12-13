 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump wants Americans vaccinated first
View Comments

Letter: Trump wants Americans vaccinated first

President Trump is under fire for suggesting that Americans should be at the front of the Covid vaccination queue. He believes that our country’s world leadership in developing effective vaccines at record speed and at significant U.S. taxpayer investment will greatly assist our ability to help other countries.

When we fly, the flight attendant says, “Should the cabin lose pressure, oxygen masks will drop. Please place the mask over your own face before assisting others.”

America is the adult in the world’s airplane cabin.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News