Letter: Trump wants to be a wartime president, one way or another

The election for Presidency of the United States is just over 15 weeks, (109 days from now). This time period is where the Diverter-in-Chief will begin to turn aside and turn away from the facts, the problems that are crippling the country - COVID-19; Economy; Racism; increasing disparity between the haves and have-nots; defiance of the Rules of Order; and, a list longer than his only term in office.

Its important to know NEVER has a President in wartime been defeated for reelection, including two times when war seemed inevitable, but we were not technically at war! So….?

Donald Trump declared himself to be a wartime president, in response to the spread of COVID-19. Just to ensure that self-proclaimed title, he is now making threats to China over the South China Seas that could bring on tensions or worse; and, new threats to Iran and North Korea.

He has forsaken the people so his friends can make war machines for profit.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

