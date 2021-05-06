Letter: Trump was/is the perfect example of "cancel culture"

Republicans very outspoken about what they call “cancel culture.” They blame Progressives, who are working to lift and improve everyone’s lives in the United States, rather than just the lives of the wealthy, for creating this agenda of canceling everything by withdrawing support for (canceling) public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive. It’s generally discussed as social media group shaming.
Think about the irony. Republicans believe Democrats are canceling everything, using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and all social media outlets. Who was the master of that for four years?
The loud-mouthed “leader” of this anti-progress movement is Sen. Josh Hawley. His president fired anyone who disagreed with him. Even if Hawley never read a newspaper, he should know his president: tried to cancel Obama’s eight years, the ACA, canceled almost 600,000 American lives (through stupidity), our relations with our allies, women’s rights, elections, our belief in the DOJ, USPS, CDC, DOD, SCOTUS, honesty, trust, democracy.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
