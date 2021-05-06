 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump was/is the perfect example of "cancel culture"
View Comments

Letter: Trump was/is the perfect example of "cancel culture"

  • Comments

Republicans very outspoken about what they call “cancel culture.” They blame Progressives, who are working to lift and improve everyone’s lives in the United States, rather than just the lives of the wealthy, for creating this agenda of canceling everything by withdrawing support for (canceling) public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive. It’s generally discussed as social media group shaming. 

Think about the irony. Republicans believe Democrats are canceling everything, using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and all social media outlets. Who was the master of that for four years?  

The loud-mouthed “leader” of this anti-progress movement is Sen. Josh Hawley. His president fired anyone who disagreed with him. Even if Hawley never read a newspaper, he should know his president: tried to cancel Obama’s eight years, the ACA, canceled almost 600,000 American lives (through stupidity), our relations with our allies, women’s rights, elections, our belief in the DOJ, USPS, CDC, DOD, SCOTUS, honesty, trust, democracy.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor May 3
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor May 3

  • Updated

LETTERS: From calls for a third party, to calls for more support for police, this bunch of letters has a decidedly more conservative bent than usual. Check them out in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News