Letter: Trump was not glorifying violence
View Comments

Letter: Trump was not glorifying violence

I have read Trump's tweet, and it does not glorify violence. I am glad that Zuckerberg did not censor it. I oppose racism, police brutality, rioting, arson, and looting - and criminality, by any demographic group. I do not believe that US racial problems will ever be solved. The values and beliefs of different demographic groups are too different to be compatible. Remember Dave Underwood as much as George Floyd.

James Stewart

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News