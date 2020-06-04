Letter: Trump was not glorifying violence

I have read Trump's tweet, and it does not glorify violence. I am glad that Zuckerberg did not censor it. I oppose racism, police brutality, rioting, arson, and looting - and criminality, by any demographic group. I do not believe that US racial problems will ever be solved. The values and beliefs of different demographic groups are too different to be compatible. Remember Dave Underwood as much as George Floyd.
James Stewart
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
