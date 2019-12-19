Letter: Trump Was Right

While campaigning, Trump stated that he could kill someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and get away with it. Sad to say, but he was right. The current impeachment hearings and upcoming Senate trial prove his point. We are told that Senator McConnell will be acting as the equivalent of a Jury foreman. By announcing in advance of any witness testimony, before the first gavel is struck, that there is "no way that Trump will be found guilty", why bother? I doubt that a single senator on either side will be swayed by the "trial". It is sad that the outcome is already predetermined. I could only hope that each senator is able to look themselves in the mirror and say that they took the best interests of the country in mind in casting their vote. Would they cast the same vote if it was a closed vote?
Martin Greene
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.