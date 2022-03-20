Letter: Trump was right

Trump enacted pro oil and natural gas drilling and exportation policies like in Keystone and ANWAR. The results were lower energy costs for Americans. Trump did not want America to be dependent on dictator countries like Russia for our fuel supplies and saw energy independence as a national security issue. He publically criticized Germany's Merkel for doing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal with Russia saying it could lead to energy blackmail and enrich Russia. Trump placed sanctions on that pipeline, which Biden lifted. There is already a Nord Stream 1 pipeline still carrying oil and gas from Russia to Europe! Trump condemned NATO countries for their decades of not spending pledged amounts of GDP on military defense. He was successful in getting NATO to increase their defense budgets. However, it is only now, after Russia invaded Ukraine that NATO has awakened to the need of spending more. Meanwhile, reports are that leaders in Saudi Arabia and UAE rejected phone calls from Biden pleading for higher oil production. Brilliant Joe!
Mike Wayne
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.