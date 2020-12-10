 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: TRUMP WAS RIGHT!
View Comments

Letter: TRUMP WAS RIGHT!

Trump said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his followers would still support him.

Unfortunately he was right and that's the real scary part.

If you still believe Trump won the election or that his taxes are still being audited or that the virus will magically disappear or Rudy Giuliani has actual evidence of massive voter fraud this missive will have no effect.

Trump has created a cult following, they look at him as a Messiah, he can do no wrong.

So many are drinking the Trump Kool-Aid and that's scary.

Dan Prisble

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News