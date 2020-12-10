Letter: TRUMP WAS RIGHT!

Trump said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his followers would still support him.
Unfortunately he was right and that's the real scary part.
If you still believe Trump won the election or that his taxes are still being audited or that the virus will magically disappear or Rudy Giuliani has actual evidence of massive voter fraud this missive will have no effect.
Trump has created a cult following, they look at him as a Messiah, he can do no wrong.
So many are drinking the Trump Kool-Aid and that's scary.
Dan Prisble
Foothills
