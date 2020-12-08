Letter: Trump, what he has done

To individuals that have sent letters against Trump. I've been a Republican for over 50 years, and do not appreciate Trumps demeanor/actions but like what he has done. You probably don't know this but: 1. He started rebuilding our military after 8 years of decline under, Barack Obama. 2. Restored religious liberty for our military personnel, stopping Fed.Gov. bullying Christians and people of faith. 3. Reformed the VA so sick or dying veterans don't wait months for Dr.s. 4. Restarted our Space Program creating the Space Force, to defend the U.S. from new Chinese and Russian threats. 5. Cut American support and money from the worst agencies at the U.N.. 6. Stood up to China's unfair trade practices bringing industries back. 7. Destroyed ISIS, killing the worst terrorist Qasem Suleimani. 8. Freed us from Obama's treaties with Iran and Global w2arming alarmists. 8. Moved U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem; brokered the historic Abraham Accords bringing peace between Israel and Arab enemies. (Miracle)
Richard Young
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
