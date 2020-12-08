 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump, what he has done
View Comments

Letter: Trump, what he has done

To individuals that have sent letters against Trump. I've been a Republican for over 50 years, and do not appreciate Trumps demeanor/actions but like what he has done. You probably don't know this but: 1. He started rebuilding our military after 8 years of decline under, Barack Obama. 2. Restored religious liberty for our military personnel, stopping Fed.Gov. bullying Christians and people of faith. 3. Reformed the VA so sick or dying veterans don't wait months for Dr.s. 4. Restarted our Space Program creating the Space Force, to defend the U.S. from new Chinese and Russian threats. 5. Cut American support and money from the worst agencies at the U.N.. 6. Stood up to China's unfair trade practices bringing industries back. 7. Destroyed ISIS, killing the worst terrorist Qasem Suleimani. 8. Freed us from Obama's treaties with Iran and Global w2arming alarmists. 8. Moved U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem; brokered the historic Abraham Accords bringing peace between Israel and Arab enemies. (Miracle)

Richard Young

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News