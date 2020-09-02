Letter: Trump will put you on the cross for profit

Some of you are Republicans because that's how you grew up, under a strong, perhaps religious father (or mother), who convinced you into believing Democrats were "bad," evil, communists and baby-killers, much the same way the Catholic Church blamed the Jews for killing Christ. Pope Benedict XVI and the Church definitively reversed that claim. Yet many Catholics and other Christians still believe the stories, long-forgotten lies and unrealized "promises." Today's "False Prophet," does the same.
Benedict concluded those responsible for the crucifixion were the 'Temple aristocracy' and supporters of the rebel, criminal and folk-hero, Barabbas.
Today’s Republicans have taken the role of the accusers of 2020 years ago. In particular, they afford their “god” the rankings of an autocrat. He lies and the sycophants believe him. When he denies his statements and reverses course, they still believe him. He is a cult master and corrupt, as Caiaphas was. Pontius Pilate falsely believed them to be representing the people. He will put you on the cross.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
