Letter: Trump Wins, We Win

Blessing in disguise was the first thought that entered my mind when the vote was tallied. He 'may' run on his 'Patriot Party' Numbskull platform in four years, or he may not. Either way the Republican party is now so weakened to the point of literally no return for years. Split into two factions, one sane and conservative and one insane and bound for what? Ridicule? Jail? Possibly some depression because they didn't get their way? Well earned it will be. People so outside of cognitive thinking that one ALMOST wants to sidle up to a few and sell them that Yuma beachfront property you've been holding onto. They're used to grifter jargon and would most likely lay down hard cash when propositioned. Too easy and not anything I would even consider. I'm keeping my Yuma beach property for myself and our family vacations. We need the break after these last four years.
Michael Harrington
Oro Valley
