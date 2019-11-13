"Cadet Bone Spurs", I use the term because he thinks I was crazy for going to Vietnam , missed the National Anthem today. I flew 107 combat missions over the "Ho Chin Minh Trail (1397 hours) and spent 28.5 months in SEA. I think he probably stayed in the locker room instead of taking a knee. He has shown more disrespect for the Constitution and our soldiers than any pro athlete. Us "do nothing Democrats" have sent over 200 bills to "Moscow Mitch" (nott all be partisan) and he has not moved them forward. Similar to his predecessor who vowed that Obama would be a one term President and nothing made into law. Maybe the GOP'ers should review their oath of office.
To all you supporters of a liar, cheater, adulterer, draft dodger, bigot, and all around slimy individual who is transparent except for his taxes should look in the mirror. Tell me who or what you really care about, him or the United States of America? GO SERVE!!
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
