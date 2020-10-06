Letter: Trump

I a am one of those who holds our President & Our First Lady in our hearts during this time.
The vitriol that has been directed at them for the last 5 years has been more than I’ve witnessed in my 72 yrs as a reader of this paper. It has been slanted toward the left for more yrs than I can remember. I’ve been called an “avuncular old fool and Facebook shamed by Fitz for disagreeing with his experts and shamed on Facebook by his Thousands of Friends with full attribution because I disagreed with his learned opinion.
I’m sorry for the never ending Vitriolic attacks.
Joe Biden has done less in 47 yrs than our President has done in 47 Yrs.
Tell me I’m wrong !
Richard Barnes
East side
