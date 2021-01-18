Letter: Trump

In asking whether Donald Trump should have been impeached, let’s set aside for a moment any words encouraging violent insurrection. Focus instead on his reaction to that violence, which he watched on a big screen TV. He casually observed as a mob scaled walls, shattered windows, forced entry, and beat Capitol police. Did he immediately call on the military or the National Guard, or even Tweet for an end to the violence? Actions speak louder than words, but so does inaction. Instead of using his immense power to stop the attack on our democracy, on our Constitutional process, and to protect human life, he watched the insurrection the way a fan might watch a favored football team winning the Super Bowl (thank you Donald Jr. for your illuminating video). Even if we forgive and forget the president’s fighting words leading up to the attack, his mere failure to abide by his oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, more than justifies impeachment.
Louis Hollingsworth
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.