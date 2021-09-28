Letter: trump

On Sixty Minutes Liz Cheney said that Trump doesn't believe in the rule of law and violated his oath of office. Those things are not in dispute, but the rest of the Republican Party, except for Adam Kinzinger, continues to accept Trump as their leader and probable candidate for President in 2024.
In addition, Trump incited, and then condoned, the attack on the Capitol of January 6th, an obvious act of sedition, which is a crime.
If the Republican Party accepts and condones what Trump stands for and has done, they are totally complicit. What a disgrace.
The only thing that will disrupt and stop this bizarre situation is for Trump to be prosecuted, convicted and sent to prison, because a President cannot be allowed to get away with being an unlawful traitor.
There is no reasonable argument to the contrary, so where is the outrage?
Richard Winkler
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.