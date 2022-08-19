 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump

If an autocratic leader who considered western democracy as an existential threat, what could be their best offensive strategy? Military action and cyber-attacks would likely result in mutually assured destruction. The one thing they might focus on is something they don’t have and could not result in retaliation. That one thing is free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power. If serious doubt about the sanctity of election results could be instilled in the voters, they have succeeded. The winner does not have the validity needed to effectively govern, their opponents could continually cast doubt on the results of current and future elections, and voters would either not vote or believe their votes would not be counted. Unfortunately, foreign governments don’t have to bother. Donald Trump and his supporters are doing their job for them.

Donald Davis

East side

