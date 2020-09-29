Letter: Trump

Would someone explain to me why ordinary citizens are required to obey the law when the President of the United States is not? The same people who condemn the lawlessness in Portland and other cities say nothing when the President says he will not vacate the office even if he should lose the election. Failure to step down after having lost the election, or absurdly attempting to negotiate a third term, would be a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution. However, if anything has become apparent during the past four years, it is that Trump has nothing but contempt for the Constitution, or any other law, when it fails to serve, or interferes with, his personal agenda. When Trump publicly announces that he plans to engage in blatant criminal behavior, he sets the example for the entire nation. Now who is the anarchist?
John Riley
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
