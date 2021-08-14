Letter: trump

This country will never recover from the last four years until Donald J. Trump is charged, arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison for at least one of the many crimes he has committed. His lying, criminal way of operating has created an anti-democracy cult that been embraced by the Republican Party and seventy-four million people that voted for him.
Democracy is fragile, and fascism is rearing it's ugly possibility.
Richard Winkler
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.