Letter: TRUMPELSTILTSKIN
Trumpelstiltskin is his name, he will never take the blame

We’re still waiting for the call, Mexico money for the wall

As Americans keep dying, Trumpelstiltskin keeps denying

Protected lands-not to worry, ravage them quick and in a hurry

Many people he has hired, shortly after -unceremoniously fired

Peaceful protests have got to stop, need to get that photo op

To himself he genuflected, his only goal – get re-elected.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

