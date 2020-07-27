Letter: TRUMPELSTILTSKIN

Trumpelstiltskin is his name, he will never take the blame
We’re still waiting for the call, Mexico money for the wall
As Americans keep dying, Trumpelstiltskin keeps denying
Protected lands-not to worry, ravage them quick and in a hurry
Many people he has hired, shortly after -unceremoniously fired
Peaceful protests have got to stop, need to get that photo op
To himself he genuflected, his only goal – get re-elected.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
