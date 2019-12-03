Re: the Nov. 27 letter "President being treated shabbily."
I know The Star is welcoming letters from the extreme right, but come on. I can hardly find the words to respond to this writer's mind-boggling stupidy. I guess this world view is to be expected if your only news is that spewed by the likes of Sean Hannity and Fox (fair, balanced and honest). No need for facts, I'll just create my own reality. No wonder we have such extreme polarization. The writer ends with a self-description. There's certainly more we can ascertain*, but he's no patriot (what Constitution?). It's very disturbing to think Americans actually believe this absurd nonsense.
Stanley Steik
Midtown
