Letter: Trumpeters - grow up!

I want what I want when I want it and I don't want to do anything to get it. The attitude of an aggressive child. Sorry folks -for no effort you get no results. Worse, if you try to fight natural law you get farther behind, not ahead. Unlike romantic fiction, in real life the outcomes follow the odds, or actually, the odds literally follow the frequencies of past outcomes. The only thing in life over which you have some control is your own behavior. If you want no one to control you, you must reciprocate and control no others. If you want to live in a group, or city, or town, you must agree to follow the rules of the group and to be penalized if you defy them. Facts are not what some talking head on your favorite media channel says, they are what actually happened in real life.
David P Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.