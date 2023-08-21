Something to think about is the disturbing number of similarities between Trumpism and fentanyl. Both have an insidious seductive quality to which otherwise rational, thoughtful individuals are susceptible. Both are disseminated through distribution systems that are next to impossible to disrupt (ie drug cartels and Fox News). Both alter the reality of the “user” to the point of desocialization, manias, and the seeking of ever increasing doses to satisfy self destructive cravings. Use of each may result in severe consequences as their potency cannot be predetermined at any given time. But while both Trumpism and fentanyl are dangerous agents of societal destabilization, these dangers can be so easily rendered harmless BY A PERSONAL REFUSAL TO PARTAKE. It doesn’t cost a penny, or need governmental intervention to eradicate both.