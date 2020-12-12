Letter: Trumpism in history

The real problem is not Trump, but Trump supporters. Even after the election they remain non-astute, which he cons to pitch-perfect perfection.
Of course, some form of Trump-world has always festered in the sad underbelly of American life. It thrived during the Confederacy, slavery, Jim Crow, and the diabolical mantra “Manifest Destiny” (finding a home mostly with Democrats then). In the modern era, Republicans have succumbed, trashing Brown vs. Board of Education (1954), cheering McCarthyism, resisting integration, undermining Civil Rights (1964) and Voting Rights (1965), to this day contriving voter suppression schemes, polluting God’s creation, excusing White House leadership malpractice during COVID-19, and overlooking dangerously immature tantrums by their mobster-like leader.
Can moderate and liberal citizens convert the hearts and minds of Trump-world conservatives? Unlikely. But we can work ceaselessly at keeping such folks out of positions of responsibility and power. Integrity demands this.
Ron Rude
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
