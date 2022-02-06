Letter: Trump's 2020 election claims

The difference between what’s true and what’s false is important to me. If Donald Trump were to say “Pigs can Fly,” that wouldn’t make it so, even if some people believed it. You have to show it, not just say it. Unless he could show some flying pigs, t'ain't true.
Donald Trump is saying that he won the 2020 election. To make it better he began to say he “won in a landslide.” Some people believe him, and that seems to be good enough for him.
But his people had more than 60 chances to show it in a court of law, and they had nothing to show. Absolutely nothing. The judges issued scornful opinions. Even more, people who knew what they were talking about, such as Attorney General Barr and Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger, and many others, said the election was free and fair. It takes more than just saying what you want; you have to show it. That pig don’t fly, Donald.
George Yost
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.