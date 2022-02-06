 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's 2020 election claims
View Comments

Letter: Trump's 2020 election claims

The difference between what’s true and what’s false is important to me. If Donald Trump were to say “Pigs can Fly,” that wouldn’t make it so, even if some people believed it. You have to show it, not just say it. Unless he could show some flying pigs, t'ain't true.

Donald Trump is saying that he won the 2020 election. To make it better he began to say he “won in a landslide.” Some people believe him, and that seems to be good enough for him.

But his people had more than 60 chances to show it in a court of law, and they had nothing to show. Absolutely nothing. The judges issued scornful opinions. Even more, people who knew what they were talking about, such as Attorney General Barr and Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger, and many others, said the election was free and fair. It takes more than just saying what you want; you have to show it. That pig don’t fly, Donald.

George Yost

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bad Judge

I’m a bit confused about why so many unqualified people are weighing in on the Covid Pandemic. When a Law Judge compares diabetics eating suga…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News