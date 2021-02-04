Letter: Trump's 2nd Impeachment

Trump incited supporters to storm the Capitol by lying to them. When they arrived they looked to hang Pence and dismember Pelosi while Trump headed to the White House to watch the carnage play out on TV. He and Pence eventually made up then claimed those who stormed the Capitol were really not members of Trump's Make America movement, instead goons operating on their own, thus he's not responsible for what they did.
Republican Senators now have to address the impeachment article handed them by the House. Everyone knows Trump's guilty. Thus the trial isn't about Trump. It's about Republican Senator's sense of right and wrong. They're on trial. Do they cover up for Trump, or do what's right, and impeach him?
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.