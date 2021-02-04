 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's 2nd Impeachment
View Comments

Letter: Trump's 2nd Impeachment

  • Comments

Trump incited supporters to storm the Capitol by lying to them. When they arrived they looked to hang Pence and dismember Pelosi while Trump headed to the White House to watch the carnage play out on TV. He and Pence eventually made up then claimed those who stormed the Capitol were really not members of Trump's Make America movement, instead goons operating on their own, thus he's not responsible for what they did.

Republican Senators now have to address the impeachment article handed them by the House. Everyone knows Trump's guilty. Thus the trial isn't about Trump. It's about Republican Senator's sense of right and wrong. They're on trial. Do they cover up for Trump, or do what's right, and impeach him?

Jim Dreis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News