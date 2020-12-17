Letter: Trump's accomplishments not so good

Re: Dec. 11 letter “Trump has done so much good.”
The writer provided a long list that he believes readers “probably don’t know about.” It included “freeing us from Obama’s treaty with global warming alarmists.”
He was referring to the Paris Climate Accord which, apparently, President Trump didn’t know much about either. On the day he “freed” us he said: “It was a good deal for Paris, but not for us.”
The “treaty” was not with Paris, you see. That was just the city where negotiations took place.
Those “global warming alarmists,” were virtually ALL of the world’s top climate scientists, admitting that the onset of global climate change had been grossly underestimated.
Reduce carbon emissions 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050 to avoid the worst effects, they warned. But President Trump chose to “free us” from any responsibility, just as he did with COVID-19 last spring.
Not so good.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
