Letter: Trump's Accomplishments
Trump's Accomplishment's : Stealing money from the Military including funds for better ordnance storage at a guam B-52 bomber base. Building a" steel slat" wall that can be eroded by power tools from Home Depot. Separating parents from children at the border of which 550 children are still without their parents. Instead of a federal response to covid-19 he "farmed" the response to the staates which has resulted in 350,000 covid deaths and 20 million infections. These numbers are more over 20% of the total cases and deaths in the world. Didnot concede the election which he lost by 7 million votes and an electoral landslide of 306-232 electoral votes. Promoted "lies of a stolen election' and inspired terrorists to seize the Capitol Building, resulting in four deaths. Yes quite a list of accomplishments. Oh very minor one first President to be banned from twitter and instagram. Accomplish ments of an incmpetent President.

Frank Montez

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

