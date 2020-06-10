Letter: Trump's Actions

I am not qualified to provide a genuine psychological evaluation of our President, but I have known cowards and bullies during my life. Donald Trump qualifies on both counts. The fact that he is a coward is easily documented. While he often touts his own toughness, he failed to answer his nation’s call in a time of need. He claims he had bone spurs in the 1960s as a way of avoiding military service. He did not have to be in the armed forces. He could have been a member of the Peace Corps or VISTA. He is well known for persecuting people through his unseemly use of Twitter. Never, however, to the face of anyone who is in a position to stand up to him. He failed early in life and he is failing us now. His current examples are horrific. He will not own today’s pandemic and he has not appropriately responded to the murder of George Floyd. How much more will we take?
David Byrne
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!