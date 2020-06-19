Letter: Trump's alternate reality
Letter: Trump's alternate reality

From their statements and actions of recent days, it has become clear that Donald Trump and the flunkies surrounding him are living in a dark and dystopian alternate universe entirely separate from that inhabited by most Americans.

The Secretary of Defense has described American cities as a "batttlespace," which must be "dominated" by heavily armed troops and helicopters. President Trump, after hiding from demonstrators in an underground bunker, tweeted out dire threats against the rioters and looters supposedly rampaging across the country.

Meanwhile, in the real world, we have seen those "rioters" talking and shaking hands with police, as well as hugging, kneeling and singing together and, in at least one instance, dancing together in the street.

A sight like that might well be enough to send Trump scurrying back into his bunker.

George Hearn

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

