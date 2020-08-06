Letter: Trump's America

Unfortunately, we may be witness and partakers in the collapse of a civilization. Our American middle-class society is on the wane due to forces, most of which, are not in our control.
From full employment just a year ago we are skidding to almost full unemployment now. President Trump is leading a sorry band of politicians, the Republican Party, in obstinate ignorance to the end of American power and sway in the world.
This plague of small minds is only matched by the relentless march of the Covid19 virus. Together, they are deadly. So, this downward spiral to Trump’s America will long be remembered as a once great nation goes to seed under a quizzical and incompetent leadership of an inept government.
Great civilizations are more likely to falter and fall from within than from outward forces. Such is our fate now, and like Germany in the 1950’s, the rebuilding later will produce a wiser nation, and more careful in our choice of leaders.
Ron Lancaster
North side
