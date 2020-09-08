 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump's American Carnage
In his inaugural speech, Donald Trump referenced inner-city mothers and children “trapped in poverty,'' “rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape,’’ “crime and gangs and drugs,’’ infrastructure "in disrepair and decay.’’ He promised: “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.’’ Spoiler alert: It didn’t. Nearly four years into Trump’s corrupt, incompetent reign, the problematic has become the disastrous, an irony lost on the man whose policies caused it. So, why should anyone believe that a second Trump term would do anything other than deepen the misery? Trump pretends that the actual American carnage of 182,000 COVID-19 deaths – many of which a coherent national pandemic policy might have prevented – isn’t worth mentioning, because “it is what it is.’’ Forty-seven states have seen their highest-ever unemployment rates under Trump. A looming tsunami of evictions is about to dump millions of Americans onto the street. Four more years? Heaven help us.

Elinor Brecher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

