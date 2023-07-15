Donald Trump claims he will never take away our rights. Every day we hear how he has been treated so unfairly. His latest statements are "just a bridge too far." He spent his first term taking away our rights, and now he will "never take away our rights" if you vote as patriots. Numerous examples of rights being taken away in the last few years are too numerous to mention here.

Trump really is an anarchist, He will run things his way and never ask for or take advice from anyone, let alone apologize. He will not get my vote. Every voter who could support him needs to wake up and come to the party. One day we all could wake up and have a dictator for a leader. Hitler was elected. Other examples of this are evident all around the world. The GOP should not support the anarchist.

If someone tells you who he is or that "I alone can fix it," believe them. All voters have been warned.

Fran Gordon

Green Valley