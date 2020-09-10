 Skip to main content
Letter: Trumps Asks Supporters to Vote Twice
So Donald Trump spends five years whining about voter fraud, without any statistics to back him up, and then tells his supporters in North Carolina to vote twice, once by mail and once in person. Is Trump that desperate to prove that something he says is actually true?

In an interview on CNN, Trump’s Personal Attorney General, William Barr, couldn’t figure out if voting twice is a crime. (It’s a felony in most states.) So we know Barr won't do anything. Perhaps Governor Ducey should assign state troopers to every polling site to arrest misguided Trump followers who try to vote twice.

Or perhaps Trump voters will realize that a man who asks them to break the law just to prove a point is not their friend. It does prove one thing -- Trump is definitely not the law-and-order candidate.

John Vornholt

Northeast side

