Letter: Trump's AZ wall works
Letter: Trump's AZ wall works

Re: "Trump's Az wall works" May 18. The letter writer correctly notes that more than 200 miles of border wall has been built in Arizona while only 51 miles has been built on the much longer Texas border. Litigation by "anti-wallers" may have played a role, but, but a bigger obstacle is the fact that most border land in the Lone Star State is privately owned.

Right of way was not an issue in in AZ where most border land is federally owned. In Texas, right of way must be negotiated with each of several hundred private land owners. The government can exercise its right of eminent domain, but property owners can go to court if they refuse to accept the government offered price, a process that can take months or years. A Texas border wall may be built but it won't be anytime soon.

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

