Will Trump’s latest indictment, with its detailed and damning allegations, lead at least some Republicans to rethink their support for him? According to recent polls, most will not. Why? Psychologists have long been aware that people cling even harder to their beliefs when confronted with provable evidence that they are mistaken. Trump’s base is emotionally attached to him. Their sense of identity has become intertwined with his. If he claims he is persecuted, they are persecuted. If he cannot ever admit to making a mistake, they can never admit that supporting him is a mistake. There is no point in trying to persuade Trump supporters that he is a threat to America’s constitution and law based representative democracy. The only option is to defeat Trump and his sycophants including Kari Lake and the LD 17 so-called “Freedom Team” at the ballot box. For as long as it takes, we must campaign and vote for candidate who oppose Trump's dark MAGA vision.