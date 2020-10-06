 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's biggest enemy - TRUTH
View Comments

Letter: Trump's biggest enemy - TRUTH

People won't comment on president BS’s job, failures, lies, and lack of ability as he reached the Peter Principle level of “Loser.”

With all he has done in his attempts to destroy this great (a word he can’t understand or define) country, the past 44 1/2 months can’t be wiped away because he has developed COVID-19, a disease he claimed is “just a flu.”

First, he stated, “there was nothing we could do.” He still repeats the second big lie, “I immediately ‘closed’ the borders from China fast. Took a lot of heat for that. Biden opposed that."

Coronavirus hit the US, January 21. The WHO declared a public health emergency on January 30. On April 5, BS "placed restrictions” on travel from China, after many other nations had done so. He did not “block” travel from China. Over 40,000 people entered the US following those restrictions.

He criticized Obama and the H1N1 response. Obama declared an emergency and had vaccines within 2 weeks.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

What have I learned about Mark Kelly? I learned that he listens to all experts and draws his own conclusions. He is an independent thinker. Th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News