Letter: Trump's biggest enemy - TRUTH

People won't comment on president BS’s job, failures, lies, and lack of ability as he reached the Peter Principle level of “Loser.”
With all he has done in his attempts to destroy this great (a word he can’t understand or define) country, the past 44 1/2 months can’t be wiped away because he has developed COVID-19, a disease he claimed is “just a flu.”
First, he stated, “there was nothing we could do.” He still repeats the second big lie, “I immediately ‘closed’ the borders from China fast. Took a lot of heat for that. Biden opposed that."
Coronavirus hit the US, January 21. The WHO declared a public health emergency on January 30. On April 5, BS "placed restrictions” on travel from China, after many other nations had done so. He did not “block” travel from China. Over 40,000 people entered the US following those restrictions.
He criticized Obama and the H1N1 response. Obama declared an emergency and had vaccines within 2 weeks.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!