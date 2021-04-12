 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's border wall may actually continue to be built
View Comments

Letter: Trump's border wall may actually continue to be built

  • Comments

The White House announced that "limited additional wall construction has been funded, despite an overall pause in construction. Wall construction remains paused to the extent permitted by law. So some has already been funded through Congressional authorization and funding allocation." You may have seen migrants walking through unfinished sections of the border wall. DHS Mayorkas has said that he may restart border wall construction to plug what he called “gaps” in it. Biden immediately "paused" construction of the wall, but in doing so he may have violated the Impoundment Control Act. That law requires Congressional allocated money for a project to be carried out. Congress allocated $1.375 billion this year for the wall. CBP said that it had previously finalized plans to build about 300 more miles, and much of that was already under contract. A recent poll found 71% supporting the continued building of Trump's border wall. Border Patrol statistics show fewer migrants encountered at the border in Arizona than in Texas. Could it be the border wall?

Teddy Francisco

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 7
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: To mask or not to mask — that is the question our letter writers have taken upon themselves to debate. Read their differing views on this topic and others in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: More letter writers are adding their voices to a growing chorus calling for Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to drop her support of the Senate filibuster rule. Read those letters and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 6
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 6

  • Updated

LETTERS: Readers from across the political spectrum weigh in on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to rescind his state-wide mask declaration last week, and others offer their two cents on what to do with Reid Park in the latest Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News