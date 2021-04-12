Letter: Trump's border wall may actually continue to be built

The White House announced that "limited additional wall construction has been funded, despite an overall pause in construction. Wall construction remains paused to the extent permitted by law. So some has already been funded through Congressional authorization and funding allocation." You may have seen migrants walking through unfinished sections of the border wall. DHS Mayorkas has said that he may restart border wall construction to plug what he called “gaps” in it. Biden immediately "paused" construction of the wall, but in doing so he may have violated the Impoundment Control Act. That law requires Congressional allocated money for a project to be carried out. Congress allocated $1.375 billion this year for the wall. CBP said that it had previously finalized plans to build about 300 more miles, and much of that was already under contract. A recent poll found 71% supporting the continued building of Trump's border wall. Border Patrol statistics show fewer migrants encountered at the border in Arizona than in Texas. Could it be the border wall?
Teddy Francisco
Three Points
