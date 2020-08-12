You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump's campaign ads
The desperation of the Trump election campaign ads show in his television ads. They are supposed to show the fear and violence of a potential Biden administration, when ironically they show actual films of Trump's street riots. Looking back at the 8 years of Obama and Biden, I don;t remember riots of nearly the scope of Trump's. They have actually been the hallmark of Trump's time in the White House.

Review for yourself the last 4 years and ask if you want this chaos to continue. We need to make these Trump's only four years.

Don Vandine

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

