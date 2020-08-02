You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump's campaign strategy
Food for thought; Hundreds of people are dying every day in the U.S. from Coronavirus and our President does nothing to stop it. Tells everyone to drink bleach and the virus will go away when it gets hot. Is there a campaign strategy here? The majority of the people dying are elderly Americans who (according to most poles) won't vote for Trump. So why would he try and curtail the deaths of Non-Trumpers? If 200,000 or more die by November's election, that's 200,000+ that can't vote for Biden, right? Typical sick, cynical thinking by a President who has shown he is fully capable of this kind of strategy.

Stephen Shoun

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

