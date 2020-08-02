Letter: Trump's campaign strategy

Food for thought; Hundreds of people are dying every day in the U.S. from Coronavirus and our President does nothing to stop it. Tells everyone to drink bleach and the virus will go away when it gets hot. Is there a campaign strategy here? The majority of the people dying are elderly Americans who (according to most poles) won't vote for Trump. So why would he try and curtail the deaths of Non-Trumpers? If 200,000 or more die by November's election, that's 200,000+ that can't vote for Biden, right? Typical sick, cynical thinking by a President who has shown he is fully capable of this kind of strategy.
Stephen Shoun
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!