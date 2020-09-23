Letter: Trump's childish demand that he gets to win

I have been working as a clinical psychologist here in Tucson for more than 30 years, working with people of all ages and backgrounds.
Donald Trump's readiness to cry foul if he does not win the election reminds me of a bunch of kids playing street ball. He is like the insecure and petulant kid who threatens that if he isn't allowed to win, he'll take his ball and go home.
Please, Donald, take your ball and go home. We'll get another one.
Wayne Satten
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!