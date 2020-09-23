 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's childish demand that he gets to win
View Comments

Letter: Trump's childish demand that he gets to win

I have been working as a clinical psychologist here in Tucson for more than 30 years, working with people of all ages and backgrounds.

Donald Trump's readiness to cry foul if he does not win the election reminds me of a bunch of kids playing street ball. He is like the insecure and petulant kid who threatens that if he isn't allowed to win, he'll take his ball and go home.

Please, Donald, take your ball and go home. We'll get another one.

Wayne Satten

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News