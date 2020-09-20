 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump's comment about panic
Americans do not panic. Go back to World War II: Americans joined the war effort en masse – no panic. Look at 9-11: firefighters, police, other first responders, and just people rushed to help. Look at Katrina: people did their best to save themselves, their animals, their homes as best they could. And people from all over the country raced to Louisiana with the boats and Hummers to help. No Panic. AMERICANS DO NOT PANIC!

Carol Kerchenfaut

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

