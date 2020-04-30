Letter: Trump's covid 19 cure

Trump has embracing increasing bizarre treatments. Now he and FOX news have stopped pushing hydroxychloroquine as a miracle treatment, now it's sunlight and he wonders why we can't get sunlight into the body, also he thinks disinfectants applied to lungs could help. I think most people a hundred years ago would realize they're dealing with a snake oil salesman. He's just a carny and scamming the rubes.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
