Letter: Trump's covid 19 cure
Letter: Trump's covid 19 cure

Trump has embracing increasing bizarre treatments. Now he and FOX news have stopped pushing hydroxychloroquine as a miracle treatment, now it's sunlight and he wonders why we can't get sunlight into the body, also he thinks disinfectants applied to lungs could help. I think most people a hundred years ago would realize they're dealing with a snake oil salesman. He's just a carny and scamming the rubes.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

