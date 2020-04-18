Letter: Trump's daily conference
I saw Trump's daily report to the nation today, Friday the third of April. Trump's answers cause more confusion. Without going into details, it was my impression that he does not know the situation, insults the reporters asking legitimate questions and really does not help the states in dire straits. This man is unfit to be our president.

Let us get rid of him in November.

Anant Pathak

Foothills

