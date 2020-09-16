 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump's denigration of the military
As a Vietnam combat infantry veteran who lost friends there, I am outraged and disgusted with this abhorrent current occupant. He disgracefully denigrates as “losers” and “suckers” those who have served and sacrificed their lives for our country. He has no concept of what it means to serve anything or anyone other than himself.

Of course he’s lying when he denies this and the other despicable remarks. He habitually lies about many things. Three additional news organizations, including his favorite platform at Fox news, have independently reported many of the same details that are in the Atlantic article. Does anyone beyond his base really believe that these reports are “fake news”?

As we have seen for 5 years, this is completely in character for someone who has proven himself to be incapable of empathy. He has been a terrible Commander-in-Chief and he absolutely deserves to be relieved of that Command. Vote.

Dan Gipple

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

