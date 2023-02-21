In her letter "Disaster in Ohio," a reader questions how Mr. Trump could be responsible for a train wreck two years after leaving office. The answer is simple. In 2015, two federal agencies under President Obama adopted rules requiring electronically-controlled brakes (ECB) on many trains carrying high-hazard flammable materials, specifically to prevent massive derailments. The railroad lobby had defeated earlier attempts to require ECB on all trains.
In 2017, in support of the railroad lobby, President Trump suspended these rules. Unfortunately, the residents of Palestine, Ohio voted overwhelmingly to elect this president who valued railroads' profits over public safety.
Bruce Hilpert
North side
