Letter: Trump's disregard for expertise
I am your 70-year-old neighbor. Your life matters, as does mine. I read in this morning’s Arizona Daily Star that people are ‘pandemic’d out.’ Individual opinions regarding CDC guidelines during the pandemic are without merit.

What matters is that we are all responsible members of our community and have respect for one another. As I encounter people with masks, I think: “That person is responsible, and respects me and our community.” Each encounter is a reinforcement of the values (responsibility and respect) that will keep “…America, America…” without losing who we are as a country. Wear your mask proudly and follow the CDC guidelines.

Mary Kay O'Rourke

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

