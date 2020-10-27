Letter: Trump's disturbing personality

I would like to respond to Jerry Bouwens, who states that he likes Trump’s policies, though he is “not fond of President Trump’s personality.” Everything Trump does and says is 100% in his own self-interest. Trump is a consistent liar who thrives on fomenting division in the country. He insults people who disagree with him, admires dictators, ignores science, and mishandles the pandemic. Furthermore, he supports white supremacy, and never regretted calling for the death penalty for the inncocent Central Park 5 in 1989*. This is not personality, this is personality disorder. It is disturbing, and not something to overlook because of policy. By contrast, Biden and Harris have the interest of the country at heart. Though Mr. Bouwens paints a caricature of Democratic policies, the truth is that Biden and Harris will restore stability, form a unified plan for the pandemic, and listen to differing opinions. With the stability of our democracy at stake, personality does, indeed, matter.
Amy Clashman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!