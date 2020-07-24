Letter: Trump's diversion and appropriation of COVID data

While Michael Gerson is correct that “...Trump wants to ensure his whole administration lies about [the COVID crisis] in unison…,” he is mistaken that “...when historians try to identify the most shameful documents from the Trump administration…,” they will identify the paper circulated by the White House that attempts to discredit Dr. Fauci. While that document is abhorrent, much more disturbing is Trump’s directive, “COVID-19 Guidance for Hospital Reporting and FAQs For Hospitals, Hospital Laboratory, and Acute Care Facility Data Reporting...” which moves to divert COVID reporting by hospitals and other providers from the CDC to Trump’s inept enablers at HHS. This latest move toward lawlessness and dictatorship attempts to appropriate, manipulate and politicize scientific data, endangering all of us. Historians will look with horror and impotent hindsight at these new guidelines, the real indication of, as Gershon remarks, “...an administration so far gone in rage, bitterness and paranoia that it can no longer be trusted to preserve American lives.”
Kathleen Simolaris
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
