I am a Mexican, first-generation U.S.A. woman that loves my heritage, and is a proud American. The day former President Trump stood in front of the White House, and spoke to his followers, and encouraged them to attack the Capital Building of the United States, I cried. Trump told them he would meet them there. He incited them to do something especially bad. This evil, corrupt man urged his thugs to stop Vice President Pence from validating President Biden's election. How can Trump's party members, especially those in Congress, continue to support him? It is a truly very sad time in this great nation. Our Democracy is being destroyed by this man that admires Putin and Kim Jung Un of North Korea. Trump even claps his hands like Kim when he meets his crowds. A dictator Trump would like to be. Let us stop him!