Letter: Trump's drift towards authoritarianism
I cannot think of an American president who has drifted more towards authoritarianism than Donald Trump. Authoritarianism happens when a leader creates his own set of facts, undercuts and demonizes people and organizations with opposing views, and creates crisis and division. Voters must be aware of this drift and protect our democracy by voting Trump out of office.

Phineas Anderson

Catalina

