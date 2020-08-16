You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump's efforts to undermine the USPS & vote by mail
Letter: Trump's efforts to undermine the USPS & vote by mail

To all you Trump supporters, I wish I could understand your attraction to a man who wants to turn our country from democracy to authoritarian rule. Since he feels he can't win the election honestly after his bungling of the virus crisis, his latest ploy is to undermine voting rights. Remember that great idea that we postpone the election? Suddenly, he's concerned for our health, although it's fine to send our children back to school. His latest ploy is to undermine the United States Post Office. He has already admitted that he's exploring options to limit vote by mail by slowing down delivery of ballots, limiting postal hours and staff, and changing ballots from 1st class mail to less dependable bulk mail. The political hack he has put in charge of the USPS, under Trump's orders, is doing his best to destroy the best postal system in the world. We should be very afraid right now and begin to realize how fragile or system of government is.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

